Evansville Aldi Holds Hiring Event

Aldi is bringing more jobs to its Evansville stores. To prepare, the company held a hiring event in the city.

Aldi boasts it offers its employees compensation well about the minimum wage, full health insurance, dental coverage and 401K for staff working at least 25 hours a week.

District Manager, Taylor Brummett says, “So the job fair gives us the opportunity to meet potential candidates to work in our stores, gives us some visibility with the community and gives us an opportunity to meet people face to face, to decide if they can be a good fit to work in our stores.”

If you missed today’s event, but are still interested in working for Aldi go to their website at https://careers.aldi.us/job/evansville/store-associate-shift-manager-and-manager-trainee/61/5120976

Comments

comments