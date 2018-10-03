Evansville Airport Won’t Eliminate Three Safety Department Positions

The Vanderburgh County Commission has decided not to eliminate the three positions from the Evansville Vanderburgh Fire Station at Evansville Regional Airport.

Initially, the airport was planning to cut three positions out of the safety department.

After receiving feedback from the public and the Mayor’s office, County Commissioners voted not to eliminate those positions for now.

The airport will have a chance to resubmit a request to eliminate those positions, though county officials believe the airport will have the necessary funding to pay for all 15 safety positions.

Comments

comments