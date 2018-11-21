Evansville Airport Offers Tips for Holiday Travel

The day before people eat so much they can’t move is usually the day people do the most moving as families head out of town to see their loved ones for a Thanksgiving feast.

The Evansville Airport encourages passengers to make sure they know what they have packed in their suitcase and carry on to ensure the process goes smoothly.

Even with the heavy traffic flow, airports are preparing for the upcoming busier days to keep everyone one time.

One family flying in from Jacksonville, Florida says their journey remains on track despite the longer lines at the airport.

Evansville Airport recommends checking before airport arrival, as well as coming in over an hour early for domestic flights and two hours early for international flights.

