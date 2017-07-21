Evansville Airport to Host TSA Pre-Check Enrollment

Travelers will have a chance to enroll in the Transportation Security Administration’s popular TSA pre-check application program at the Evansville Regional Airport (EVV).

TSA Pre-Check allows passengers to go through an expedited screening program that allows travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt, keep their laptop in its case and their 311 compliant liquids/gels bag in a carry-on bag, in select TSA airport checkpoints.

During the week of August 7th through the 11th, airport officials will host a temporary enrollment center.

Travelers will need to make an appointment online and complete their enrollment in-person or as a walk-in at the application center. The application center will be located in the airport’s main terminal across from the ticket counters.

Applicants must bring documentation proving identity and citizenship status.

It will be open Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. And on Thursday and Friday (Aug. 10th and 11th) from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.

The application fee is $85, which is good for five years. It must be paid at the time of the appointment by credit card, money order, company check or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted.

TSA Pre-Check currently has 37 participating airlines nationwide.

