Evansville African-American Museum Preparing for MLK Day

The Evansville African American Museum in Evansville hosted a showing of the documentary “King In The Wilderness,” in preparation for Martin Luther King Jr. day Monday.

The film focused on the final 18 months of Doctor King’s life leading up to his assassination on April 4, 1968. Those who attended the screening say they were impressed with what they learned about the civil rights leader.

“This video really shows his mission, and his impact to end racism everywhere regardless if it was the South, or the North; he had a mission to eradicate it, everywhere. We are glad to show the film and we’re glad to remember and reflect, but most importantly to champion his dream. So we’re glad we did that,” says EAAM director Ashley Jordan.

More observations of Martin Luther King Jr. Day will take place Monday. A symbolic walk will be held on the campus of the University of Evansville starting at the Fitness Center at noon.

