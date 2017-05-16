Evansville African-American Museum Plans for Future, Celebrates Past

The Evansville African-American Museum is marking ten years and celebrating by inviting the community to help plan out the next decade.

The museum, with the help of Leadership Evansville, is hosting vision sessions to explore what the future holds for the museum and the surrounding neighborhood.

Those behind these sessions say they want to activate the neighborhood.

Evansville African-American Museum Executive Director Lu Porter says, “We’re wanting to do more and we want the community to tell us how they see this museum here in this inner city and what we need to be doing to make it more community and friendly for the whole Tri-State.”

The sessions are not just about the museum but how it can be used to bring the neighborhood together.

Porter says, “We had grocery stores, we had record shops, we had a filling station, beauty shops, the school of course. They’re wanting all of that to come back, plus take the museum itself to another level.”

The public has come forward asking for more programs geared toward kids like a theater camp and better parking for museum visitors. Others want a bike path and a heritage trail.

The goal is to draw more people in to share the past while shaping the future.

Porter says, “Come in to see and feel the African-American experience.”

This is just the beginning.

Leadership Evansville CEO Lynn Miller Pease says, “We can start looking for action steps and ways to make projects and things happen coming from the vision.”

The museum board could be approving plans discussed at these meetings as early as June. Broader plans for the neighborhood will be ongoing.

If you missed the meetings but have ideas you’re asked to call the museum.

The museum is kicking-off a membership campaign May 23rd and 44News is a partner.

To help preserve history, you can call 44News on that day to make a donations or buy a membership.

Phone lines will be open from 11am to 7pm at 812-464-4444.

