Evansville African-American Museum Holds “Juneteenth” Celebration

Commemorating the end of slavery across the Confederate South, Saturday, people gathered at the Evansville African-American Museum for a special celebration.

Guests had a chance to enjoy some good food, performances by the New Life Church Praise Dancers and a panel discussion.

The Juneteenth Celebration commemorates the abolition of slavery in Texas and more generally the Confederate South. While The Emancipation Proclamation became law in January of 1863, the isolated states of the Confederate South did not receive notice until June 19, 1865. Today, 43 of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia celebrate Juneteenth with food, festivities, and fellowship.

