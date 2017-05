The Evansville African-American Museum is holding its 10 anniversary membership drive right here at 44News. EAAM staff and volunteers are using our facilities to make calls to prospective members and donors.

Anyone can become a member for just $25, and help the EAAM continue to educate the public on African history and inspire future generations.

You can call 812-464-4444 to pledge your support to the EAAM until 7 p.m.

