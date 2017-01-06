44News | Evansville, IN

Evansville African American Museum Celebrates Kwanzaa

January 6th, 2017 44News This Morning

The Evansville African American Museum is celebrating Kwanzaa. During Tuesday night’s events The Soul Writer’s Guild performed, along with the New Hope Dancers and the Tri-State Glitterettes.

The celebration of Kwanzaa runs seven days. It’s observed starting the day after Christmas through January first. Cities around the world celebrate this event with food, festivities and fellowship.

The Evansville African American Museum is located on Garvin Street.

