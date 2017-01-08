Evansville Advertising Organization Announces Scholarship Opportunities

An Evansville advertising organization is announcing a scholarship opportunity for area students.

In April, the American Advertising Federation of Greater Evansville will award at least $2,000 in scholarship funds to students.

To apply for the scholarship, a student must be graduating from high school or attending college in one of several tri-sate counties and majoring in advertising, marketing, graphic design or public relations.

The entrant must also have a minimum GPA of 3.0 and write a one page essay about themselves along with the application.

Mailed entries must be postmarked by March 24, 2017. Emailed submissions must be received by March 26, 2017.

If you have any questions, please contact the AAF-FE Education Chair, Lori Martin.

