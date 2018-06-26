Evans Bros Leaving Princeton Football

Tor’Jon, Tre’Jon and Tory Evans are no longer a part of the Princeton High School football team and have transferred to Decatur Eisenhower High School in Illinois, head coach Jared Maners confirmed Tuesday.

The brothers joined the Princeton family in January when their father, Johnell Evans, took a job with the school.

However, other sources tell 44Sports that the stay did not last long and by March it was apparent they would leave.

Maners only confirmed they were no longer at the school Tuesday and did not talk about the situation further.

“It just wasn’t the right fit and they are doing what’s best for the family,” Maners said.

Johnell will take a job at Eisenhower as the head girls basketball coach.

While sophomores at Central, Tor’Jon and Tre’Jon Evans led the Bears to new heights in 2017 with several big plays on the ground, in special teams and through the air.

Tory Evans was a freshman last year and will become a Panther in the fall with the other two brothers.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

