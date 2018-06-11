Home Kentucky Evacuations After Possible Live Grenade in Hopkins County June 11th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Earlier today, a person using a metal detector claimed to have found a grenade in an empty field.

Kentucky State Police say they then took the device to the Downtown Market, where he called police.

A perimeter was set up around the area, and the Downtown Market was evacuated.

As of right now, Route 138, U.S. 41, New Hope Rd., and the railway are shut down.

Webster County authorities and the Owensboro Bomb Squad have been called in to assist.

More updates will follow as information becomes available.

