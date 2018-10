Home Indiana Evansville Evacuations at Evansville Apartment Due To Gas Leak October 8th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Firefighters were called to an apartment complex near the intersection of Claremont and South Bosse Avenue for a gas leak around Noon.

Officials say all residents of the complex were evacuated out of the building due to the leak.

There are no reports on how the leak started or when it will be fixed.

We have a crew heading to the scene now and will continue to provide updates as we receive more information.

