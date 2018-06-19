The Etiquette Lady Teaches Tri-State Kids Lessons in Respect

Etiquette is not about judging others or being judged, but to show yourself and those around you respect.

Valerie Roberts, AKA “The Etiquette Lady” specializes in teaching etiquette to children.

Roberts began teaching children manners at the country club, and what began as a hobby has now escalated into a school of sorts known as The Good Manners Club.

She sat down with us this morning and shared some tips on proper etiquette in things such as posture, table manners, and social media.

More information on the classes offered can be found at their website here: thegoodmannersclub.com









