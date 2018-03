The Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union looks to grow by expanding into the Kentucky market. The Credit Union will be acquiring American Founders Bank out of Louisville.

This means ETFCU branches will soon be open in Louisville and the company’s mortgage lending and deposit services will also have a footprint in the Louisville area as well.

ETFCU has $1.5 billion in total assets and has more than 190,000 members in five states.

