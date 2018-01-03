Home Indiana Evansville EWSU Work to Prevent Water Main Breaks in Evansville January 3rd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville Water and Sewer Utilities are battling some unique breaks this year. Arctic-like temperatures freeze more than just your bones they slow down city wide water lines.

Officials say with more than 1,000 miles of water lines across the city of Evansville some are bound to burst. Most of which are old cast iron from the early 1900’s.

EWSU Director Allen Mounts says, “We’ve got funding to replace about a percent and a half of water lines that we have so that’s about 15 miles per year we’re really targeting on working on working on sort of the worst of the worst.”

Mounts says half of all water main breaks result in a pesky boil advisory like the one the folks off of North Kentucky Avenue have been dealing with in recent days.

In some cases, Mount says EWSU is able to avoid boil advisories by rerouting and bypassing areas with a major break.

