Estes Student’s Artwork Selected For Traveling Exhibit

A Tri-state student’s artwork is selected to be part of a traveling exhibit. Estes fourth-grader Sam Kravets’ drawing will be a part of the State Organization on Arts and Disability’s traveling exhibit.

Kravets said his drawing was inspired by some of the video games he has played. It’s a figure that runs on batteries with all kinds of possibilities.

The exhibit is currently on display at the school’s media center until Thursday, August 24th. It will travel around the state to all of the schools with contest winners throughout the school year.

Kravets plans to continue his art and enter his artwork again next year.

