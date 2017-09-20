Home Kentucky Estes Elementary Receives State Recognition for TELL Survey September 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

An Owensboro school is receiving state recognition for its efforts in school safety and student achievement scores. Estes Elementary was named to the 2017 Kentucky Winner’s Circle for their TELL survey results. TELL stands for teaching, empowering, leading, and learning.

Every other year, staff members at schools around the Bluegrass take the TELL survey. Estes has seen dramatic improvements, which are based on the 2017 TELL Kentucky Survey results, school safety, and student achievement scores.

The TELL survey is an anonymous, web-based survey for teachers and school administrators to voice their perceptions of teaching and learning conditions in their schools.

Estes is one of 10 schools in Kentucky to be named to the Winner’s Circle.

For a complete list of all the data, visit TELL Kentucky.

