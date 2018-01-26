Home Indiana Essay Contest on Branches of Government Open to Students January 26th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

In recognition of Law Day, which is May 1, 2018, the National Center for State Courts is sponsoring a contest for elementary through high school aged students.

Students will submit an essay on why the Founding Fathers created three branches of government. Entries must be 100 words or less. Essays can be typed out or hand-written.

Hand-written essays can be submitted and mailed to:

NCSC

c/o Deirdre Roesch

300 Newport Ave.

Williamsburg, Va. 23185

You must include teacher/students’ names, address, email, and phone number with mailed submission.

The deadline to submit essays is February 23, 2018.

Entries will be divided into three groups: third through fifth graders, sixth through eighth graders and ninth through 12th graders.

The first place winner will receive a $100 Amazon gift card along with a class set of Justice Case Files graphic novels. Second place will receive a $50 Amazon gift card and a class set of Justice Case Files graphic novels. Third place will receive a $25 Amazon gift card, along with a class set of Justice Case Files graphic novels.

For additional information go to Law Day Essay Contest.

Comments

comments