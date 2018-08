Home Illinois Escaped White County Jail Inmate Enters Plea Agreement August 22nd, 2018 Mitch Angle Illinois

Zachary Shock, one of the three men who escaped from the White County Jail, has entered a plea agreement for the crime.

Earlier this week, Shock plead guilty to second degree murder in connection to a September 2016 shooting.

This morning, Shock entered a plea of guilty to escape of a felon from jail as well as criminal damage.

Shock has been sentenced to 31 years in prison for murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Comments

comments