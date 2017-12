Home Kentucky Escaped Inmate From Kentucky Located In North Carolina December 19th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

An escapee from Christian County, Kentucky is located in North Carolina. On December 16th just before 7 p.m., Edward Prease escaped custody from the Christian County Jail in Hopkinsville.

Prease was located in Charlotte, North Carolina and arrested by the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police around 12 p.m.

Prease will remain in Charlotte until he is extradited to Kentucky. He was incarcerated for vehicle theft and fleeing police.

Comments

comments