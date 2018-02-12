44News | Evansville, IN

Anonymous Tip Leads to Arrest of Prison Escapee in Evansville

Anonymous Tip Leads to Arrest of Prison Escapee in Evansville

February 12th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter

Indiana State Police arrested a prison escapee from Vanderburgh County. Authorities received a tip that led them to a home on Howard Street in Evansville where they found Darian Givens hiding in the basement.

Givens escaped from a work release program in Vanderburgh County in December. He had been serving a sentence for dealing meth in Vanderburgh County.

Another man, Colt Kissel, was arrested at the same house.

He had two active misdemeanor warrants.

Tyrone Morris

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.