Anonymous Tip Leads to Arrest of Prison Escapee in Evansville

Indiana State Police arrested a prison escapee from Vanderburgh County. Authorities received a tip that led them to a home on Howard Street in Evansville where they found Darian Givens hiding in the basement.

Givens escaped from a work release program in Vanderburgh County in December. He had been serving a sentence for dealing meth in Vanderburgh County.

Another man, Colt Kissel, was arrested at the same house.

He had two active misdemeanor warrants.

