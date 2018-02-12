Anonymous Tip Leads to Arrest of Prison Escapee in Evansville
Indiana State Police arrested a prison escapee from Vanderburgh County. Authorities received a tip that led them to a home on Howard Street in Evansville where they found Darian Givens hiding in the basement.
Givens escaped from a work release program in Vanderburgh County in December. He had been serving a sentence for dealing meth in Vanderburgh County.
Another man, Colt Kissel, was arrested at the same house.
He had two active misdemeanor warrants.