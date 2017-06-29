Escaped Convict Anthony White Caught

An inmate who escaped the Muhlenberg County Jail Monday has been arrested in Scott County, Indiana.

Indiana State Police trooper tired to pull over a car with White and Kelly Dooley inside.

That led to chase that ended with both of them being arrested after they ran into the woods nearby.

ISP says Dooley helped White escaped from Muhlenberg County.

He had been serving time after being convicted of theft, trafficking heroin and other charges.

Both White and Dooley will face additional charges of resisting arrest and fleeing.

Comments

comments