Escaped Ohio County, KY Inmate Faces New Charges

May 8th, 2017 Kentucky

An inmate from the Ohio County Jail is in even more trouble after escaping and getting caught. Sheriff’s deputies say Harlen Roebke managed to escape jail staff Sunday morning and ran off.

They knew he’d hidden from authorities before at a convenience store in Caneyville. This time, deputies noticed Roebke’s vehicle parked at the same store and say he tried to escape through the bathroom ceiling.

He didn’t get far before getting arrested again. Roebke faces new charges for escaping and theft.

