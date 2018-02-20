ESC Announce River High School Basketball Showcase

The Evansville Sports Corporation is partnering with the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation and the Southern Indiana Athletic Conference to announce the creation of the River High School Basketball Showcase.

The event will be held December 7th – 8th, 2018 at the Ford Center in Evansville. The event will be the first high school basketball games at the Ford Center, which opened in 2011.

The regional matchups scheduled were designed to bring as many fans from the Southwest Indiana region as possible to the Ford Center for the event. Scheduled matchups include:

Friday, December 7th, 2018

6 p.m. (CST) -Evansville North vs. Henderson County

8 p.m. (CST) – Evansville Central vs. Gibson Southern

Saturday, December 8th, 2018

10 a.m. (CST) – Castle vs. Bedford North Lawrence

12 p.m. (CST) – Mater Dei vs. Southridge

2 p.m. (CST) – Evansville Harrison vs. Princeton

4 p.m. (CST) – Evansville Reitz vs. Jasper

6 p.m. (CST) –Reitz Memorial vs. Barr-Reeve

8 p.m. (CST) – Evansville Bosse vs. Forest Park

Tickets will be $10 per day and will allow access to all games played that day.

