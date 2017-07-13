Erin Gibson – July 13th, 2017

In this week’s edition of What The Community Has To Say, Erin Gibson, gives some advice about how to get your children to transition easily from teens to independent adults. This segment aired on Thursday, July 13th.

In the last few days, I’ve talked to several people who either teach or interact with high school and college students.

We had a lot to say about YOUR children who are OUR students.

So much of it was about how all of us can help teens transition into the independent adults we all want and need them to be.

Here’s my advice:

Talk to strangers. We spend so much time interacting with people we don’t know – at the grocery checkout, in restaurants, on customer service calls, and often at work. I’ve witnessed many college students who aren’t prepared for these interactions.

Learn how to fail. Success often comes only after a series of failures that teach us not only how to do something better the next time but also give us a valuable lesson in humility.

Admit you don’t know everything. If you don’t understand something your teacher, your boss, or your parent says, don’t pretend you do. Ask for help.

Lastly, be open to ideas that are different from yours. Education is about being exposed to new information – even if it conflicts with your strongly held beliefs. New ideas force you to examine what you know and how you know it. You’ll either find more evidence that supports your ideas – or you may discover new evidence that changes your mind.

In the end, you’ll develop a better understanding of the people around you and learn about talking to people who are different than you.

I’m Erin Gibson and that’s what I have to say.

