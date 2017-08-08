Eric Morgan Sentenced to Five Years

An Evansville man gets prison time after state officials say he scammed investors out of more than a half million dollars.

A Vanderburgh County judge sentenced Eric Morgan to five years but only one year of jail time. The rest will be served on supervised release. Morgan also has to pay back more than $650,000 to his three victims.

The Indiana Secretary of State’s office says the former president and CEO of Liquid Ninja took the money from three investors into his company and used it for personal gain.

Neither Morgan nor his product were licensed in Indiana.

