Home Indiana Eric Holcomb to Participate in the 2018 SelectUSA Investment Summit June 19th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Governor Eric Holcomb will participate in the 2018 SelectUSA Investment Summit in Washington D.C. on June 20th-21st.

During this summit, global executives and business leaders meet to discuss opportunities in key sectors. These sectors include infrastructure, energy and advanced manufacturing, tax and regulatory reform, trade, and workplace development.

On Thursday, Holcomb will give remarks that highlight Indiana’s global economy and Next Level Jobs workforce initiative.

The 2017 Investment Summit brought in more than 3,000 participants, including 1,200 business representatives and economic development organizations from 52 U.S. states and territories.

More information about the summit can be found at selectusa.gov/selectusa-summit.

Comments

comments