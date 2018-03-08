Home Indiana ER Visits For Opioid Overdoses Increases March 8th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Hoosier doctors say it’s no surprise Indiana is only one of a few states that saw significant increases in patients coming to the ER with overdose symptoms.

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows overdose rates in Indiana are increasing at incredibly fast rates. In hospital emergency departments alone, the CDC reports Indiana had a 35 percent increase in patients being treated for opioid overdoses from July 2016 through September 2017.

Surgeons at IU Health Methodist say the increase in overdose patients often creates a burden for already overloaded emergency departments.

IU Health Trauma Surgeon Dr. Jamie Coleman says, “When we get these patients that are coming in for overdoes, a lot of times they need to stay for hours up to even days after.”

The CDC recommends hospitals provide services for people to help them recover.

