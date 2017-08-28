Equipment Stolen From Harrison High School Soccer Fields

A local soccer team is depending on the kindness of others after someone broke into their soccer fields and swiped all of the sports equipment. Someone stole equipment from the Harrison High School Warriors soccer team, including food, balls, an air pump, two scoreboard panels, shirts, and even the popcorn machine.

There is a GoFundMe account set up to help buy new equipment and supplies.

So far, the account has raised more than $900 of its $2,000 goal.

If you would like to make a donation, visit GoFundMe – Harrison High School.

