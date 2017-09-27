Equifax: How To Take Legal Action For Data Breach

Flash back to September 8, 2017. Reports surface that the personal information of 143,000,000 Americans had been stolen in a massive hack on Equifax.

Days later, the revelation that Equifax knew about the hack as it was happening in real-time, only shutting down the compromised database 24 hours later.

It’s all for sale; social security numbers, credit cards, where you’ve worked and where you’ve lived.

Affecting more than a third of all Americans, there’s a good chance your personal information is already out there on the dark web for thieves to buy.

But Equifax could have stopped the breach before it affected so many of us, but they didn’t. That negligence means you have a case in court, and now a new online bot is here to help you win. The “Do Not Pay” bot, which originally started as a tool to help people fight their parking tickets by filling out and personalizing the required paperwork to file a claim.

“Do Not Pay” is being retooled to help the victims of the Equifax data breach win cases against the credit reporting agency.

“In small claims court, any claim above $1,500 a business has to have an attorney represented,” attorney Michael Dirienzo said. “Anything less than $1,500 they can just sent a representative with an affidavit.”

Chances are good your case will go uncontested.

“As far as Vanderburgh County, it’s unlikely that for a $6000 claim they’re going to go through the effort of hiring a local attorney to fight it.”

That means you can fight back and get compensation for the damage done.

It will take some sleuth work on your part to process the claim. “Do Not Pay” is in the process of supporting Indiana courts.

For now, if you want to file a claim, you can use the bot to get the information you’ll need to file a small claims case locally, and then write in the info to local claims documents.

Here’s what you have to do: First, get a claim form from the county clerk’s office. Then, fill it out with the info from “Do Not Pay.” Keep in mind, the maximum small claim in Indiana is $6,000.

After, file the form with the clerk’s office and send a copy to Equifax’s agent in Indiana letting them know they’ve been served.

“Most large entities like this, large banks, have a registered agent and they use a company in Indianapolis that you could serve by certified mail.”

Then, it’s time to go before a judge.

If you do follow through with your case, you’ll need to prove your data was stolen.

Keep in mind, your social security number never changes, which means even if you’re not affected now, this breach could come back to haunt you years if not decades from now.

You can check if you’ve been affected by the Equifax data breach by visiting this website: Equifax Status Check

To access the “Do Not Pay” bot, visit: “Do Not Pay” Legal Bot

