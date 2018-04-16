Home Indiana Evansville EPD Will Hold Active Shooter Training in June April 16th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police Department and the ALICE Training Institute have teamed up to bring ALICE Training Instructor Certification to Evansville in June.

The two-day course is set for June 4th and 5th at the CK Newsome Center. Instructors from EPD and the ALICE training institute will teach survival strategies for intruder and active shooter incidents.

The course costs $595 and details options to increase your odds of survival in the moments before police arrive at an incident.

Registration can be completed online at Alice Training.

