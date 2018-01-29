Home Indiana Evansville EPD Welcomes Five New Officers to the Force January 29th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville Police Department is welcoming five new police officers to the force this afternoon during a swearing in ceremony. The ceremony also recognized three promotions in the department.

There was also a special merit award given to an officer seriously injured while on duty.

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke was in attendance, and thanked the officers for their work.

Police Chief Billy Bolin says the new recruits still have a ways to go before they’re ready.

Police Chief Billy Bolin said, “We are going to put a lot of stress of them in the classroom having them run through scenarios with their decision making, and teaching them how we want them to make decisions.”

The five officers will go through several phases of training to prepare them for their new roles.

The ceremony also recognized three promotions in the department; two were promoted to Lieutenant and one was promoted to Sergeant.

Comments

comments