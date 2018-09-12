EPD Warning Residents of Social Security Scam

The Evansville Police Department are warning citizens of scammers attempting to defraud individuals and gain access to personal identifiers.

Police say citizens are receiving calls where the scammers say they are from the Social Security Administration. The scammer then tells the individual that they must confirm their name and social security number for their records or their benefits will be discontinued.

According to police, a similar scam has occurred where a scammer calls to ask a potential victim if they have received their new Medicaid card. The scammer will then try to get the potential victim to provide personal identifiers that the scammer would then use to set up fake accounts.

Police are asking anyone who receives unsolicited calls of this nature to hang up and not engage in conversation, as legitimate government agencies will not call citizens for personal identifiers.

