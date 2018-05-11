Home Indiana Evansville Breaking: One Suspect in Custody in Active Shooter Situation, Scene is Still Active May 11th, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville Police Department and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is asking everyone to avoid the N. Kentucky Ave. and Diamond Ave. area as they look for an active shooter.

Police are also asking those living in the area to take shelter.

One person is in custody, but this remains an active scene as of 10:40 PM Friday.

EPD has shut down Diamond between Stringtown and Kentucky.

According to scanner traffic, the suspect is armed with a semiautomatic rifle, but that has not been confirmed by our crew on the scene. This shooter is still on the loose and is considered armed and dangerous.

The Evansville Otters played at Bosse Field tonight and as the game let out, authorities are concerned about the fans leaving the game. If you know anyone there, you’re advised to give them a heads up about the situation.

EPD, ISP and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s office are on scene, along with the Evansville Police Department SWAT team. An ambulance has been called to the scene, but there is no official word if anyone has been shot or injured.

44NEWS has a crew on scene and will provide more updates as they become available.

Correction: North of North Kentucky and Diamond Avenue. Incident is still ongoing. Please avoid the area. https://t.co/s9Mw104z2Y — Vanderburgh Sheriff (@VandSheriff) May 12, 2018

@EvansvillePD and VCSO trying to locate active shooter in the area of S. Kentucky and Diamond Ave. AVOID AREA. SHELTER IN PLACE. EPD will provide updates. — Vanderburgh Sheriff (@VandSheriff) May 12, 2018

