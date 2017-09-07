EPD Visits 44News Ahead of its Annual Dream Bigger Fundraiser

Officer Philip Smith visited 44News ahead of the Evansville Police Department’s annual Dream Bigger fundraiser. Dream Bigger will begin Friday, September 8th through Sunday, September 10th at Bennett Motors. Bennett Motors is located at 2400 North Heidelbach.

During the event, they will be serving pork sandwiches, ribs, and tenderloins.

EPD is joining forces with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office to send some well deserving kids on an all-expenses paid trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando next January.

