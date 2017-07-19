EPD Trying to Track Down Group of Burglary Suspects
Evansville Police Investigators are asking for the public’s help tracking down a group of burglary suspects. Police say the suspects targeted the Family Dollar business on Vann Avenue twice.
On July 9th, one man broke into the business wearing a long-sleeved shirt and a unique style sock hat.
A week later, on July 16th, three suspects were caught on camera breaking into the same business. One of the men was not wearing a shirt, but had a pink mask, and two other guys were wearing hoodies.
If you have any information about these burglaries, you are asked to call EPD Detectives at 812-436-7979.