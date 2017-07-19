Home Indiana Evansville EPD Trying to Track Down Group of Burglary Suspects July 19th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Evansville Police Investigators are asking for the public’s help tracking down a group of burglary suspects. Police say the suspects targeted the Family Dollar business on Vann Avenue twice.

On July 9th, one man broke into the business wearing a long-sleeved shirt and a unique style sock hat.

A week later, on July 16th, three suspects were caught on camera breaking into the same business. One of the men was not wearing a shirt, but had a pink mask, and two other guys were wearing hoodies.

If you have any information about these burglaries, you are asked to call EPD Detectives at 812-436-7979.

