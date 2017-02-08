Home Indiana Evansville Suspect Surrenders after SWAT Standoff at Briarwood Apartments February 8th, 2017 Amanda Decker Evansville Pinterest

A SWAT situation has ended after the suspect surrenders.

Evansville police were trying to serve two felony warrants to Damon Maffet at the Briarwood Apartments, at the corner of Boeke and Sycamore.

When they arrived, police say he barricaded himself inside the apartment.

The SWAT team was on scene for about an hour, negotiating with Maffet, trying to get him to surrender. Authorities tell 44News, he was also threatening to harm police.

The warrants were for battery charge and a felon in possession of a firearm charge.

Maffet was arrested and booked in the Vanderburgh County jail.

