EPD SWAT Challenges Begins Saturday

The Evansville Police Department SWAT Team is getting ready for the 2017 SWAT Challenge this weekend. The SWAT Challenge begins Saturday at 8 a.m. down on the Evansville riverfront.

The event is a 5-k run and obstacle course that will raise money for the Evansville Police Department Foundation. The SWAT Team did their physical assessment test Thursday to make sure they are in top shape for this weekend’s event.

SWAT Team members will be stationed throughout the course for those who may need some help.

The EPDF welcomes participants of all ages to attend.

