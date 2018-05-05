Home Indiana Evansville EPD SWAT CHALLENGE BONDS THE COMMUNITY WITH OFFICERS May 5th, 2018 Chris Mastrobuono Evansville

The weather cooperated for the 4th annual Evansville Police Department Swat Challenge held in Downtown Evansville Saturday morning.

People of all ages participated in the fun, challenging 5K, with different obstacles, like climbing walls and jumping over cars. The Swat Challenge provides a way for the community to get together with the men and women who keep us save 24-7.

Officers like Kenny Dutschke were left in awe with the outpouring of support from the community. “This is our biggest even so far, this morning we had over 400 people registered to come out and support us in here in the community and it feels awesome.”

From 8 to Noon waves of 30 to 50 people ran in the course. No one is to small or old to be involved in the Swat Challenge, which offers a variety of obstacles. Participant Cameron Ellison said, “Climbing a wall where you had to climb up the side of a parking garage, swimming through a dumpster, going under little tunnels, jumping over hurdles, jumping over cars, I think that banged up my knees a bit but it was pretty fun.”

There was no quitting, EPD Officers were on hand to provide encouragement throughout the course. Ellison said, “Oh it felt really great, at each different event having the officers there cheering you on, it really encouraged me to push forward through it so I think that’s what gave me the motivation to finish.

