EPD: Suspect Tracked Ex-Girlfriend’s Phone Before Shooting

Evansville Police say the man accused of killing Nicolas Belcher was tracking his ex-girlfriend’s phone before the deadly incident. Caleb Singer is charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Belcher on March 6th.

A witness called 911 to report Singer had shot someone in a vehicle on Mesker Park Drive.

The witness told police Singer asked him to help find his girlfriend who had moved out just days prior. Singer was supposed to meet the witness at McDonald’s.

When Singer didn’t show up, the witness drove around the area and found Singer in a car on Mesker Park Drive. The two drove back to McDonald’s and went into Singer’s vehicle.

The witness said Singer had used the restaurant’s WiFi to track his girlfriend’s phone to a home at 1363 Mesker Park Drive. The two then drove to that address.

According to the witness, Singer blocked Belcher’s vehicle in and told him “If he’s up here, he better have a good excuse or I’m gonna kill him and then kill her too,” then took out a handgun and walked up to the car.

Singer and Belcher spoke briefly through the lowered driver’s side window, then the witness said Singer shot Belcher. The witness said Singer started walking toward the home on Mesker Park Drive, but got into his car and drove off.

According to the affidavit, while the witness and Singer were driving back to McDonald’s, Singer told him, “I’ll see you. If any officer tries to come at me I’m going to shoot them all.” After the witness left Singer, he reported the shooting.

Police later spoke with the ex-girlfriend, who told them Singer was messaging her all day and wanted her and their son to come over. She said Singer was erratic and unpredictable that’s why she moved out of their apartment on Shiloh Square.

Caleb Singer is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

