44News | Evansville, IN

EPD: Suspect Takes Cab To Rob Bank

EPD: Suspect Takes Cab To Rob Bank

March 15th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter

Evansville Police say a bank robbery suspect took a cab to and from the scene. The call came in just before 2:00 this afternoon. Police say the suspect stole a handful of cash from Fifth Third Bank on Diamond Avenue and Stringtown Road.

Authorities say the suspect didn’t show a weapon, walked off with cash, and took off in a cab. EPD says the suspect used money from the robbery to pay for his cab fare.

Police found the suspect at a home in the 1600 block of West Missouri Street.

The suspect is in custody at this time.

We will update information as it becomes available.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.