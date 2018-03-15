EPD: Suspect Takes Cab To Rob Bank

Evansville Police say a bank robbery suspect took a cab to and from the scene. The call came in just before 2:00 this afternoon. Police say the suspect stole a handful of cash from Fifth Third Bank on Diamond Avenue and Stringtown Road.

Authorities say the suspect didn’t show a weapon, walked off with cash, and took off in a cab. EPD says the suspect used money from the robbery to pay for his cab fare.

Police found the suspect at a home in the 1600 block of West Missouri Street.

The suspect is in custody at this time.

Breaking- Suspect in Diamond Ave 5/3 Bank robbery is in custody. Captured without incident in the 1600 block of W Missouri. Suspect was tracked down after traveling to AND from the robbery in a taxi. Allegedly used funds from the heist to pay his fare. — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) March 15, 2018

We will update information as it becomes available.

Comments

comments