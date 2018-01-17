Home Indiana Evansville EPD: Suspect in Officer Involved Shooting has History of Violence January 17th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The suspect, who is accused of assaulting and trying to disarm an officer, has a history of violence against police officers.

Evansville Police were called to the 100 block of Grand Avenue Monday for a battery and trespassing complaint. Officers say when they tried to talk to 47-year-old Vincent Bufkin he refused to cooperate.

Police say he hit both officers and tried to disarm one of them before he was shot. The bullet hit Bufkin in the shoulder area and he remains hospitalized under police guard.

Bufkin has a history of violence against Evansville Police officers. In June of 2009, Bufkin was arrested by Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies for threatening to kill then U.S. Congressman, and former Vanderburgh County Sheriff, Brad Ellsworth.

This is an ongoing investigation.

