EPD: Suspect Linked To Three West Side Robberies

Evansville Police are trying to identify a suspect who is linked to three west side robberies. Two of the robberies happened at Sam’s Food Mart and the Virginia Street Food Mart. The third robbery was at Sam’s last week.

One of the robberies happened at the Sam’s Food Market and Smoke Shop on West Columbia around 5:30 Sunday evening. Police say the suspect entered the store, claimed to have a gun, and demanded cash.

The man is described as a slender white man, around 5’9″ tall, wearing a bandana, hoodie, and dark colored pants. Thirty minutes later, officers responded to a robbery call at the Virginia Food Mart on East Virginia with a similar suspect description.

If you have any information about these robberies, you are asked to call EPD or the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.

