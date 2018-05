Home Indiana Evansville EPD Shut Down Portions of Highway 41 Due to Crash May 2nd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

A crash on Highway 41 is causing some road closure.

Evansville Police is shutting down Highway 41 at Virginia in all directions due to the crash.

Closure expected to last for 2-3 hours.

Detour for north/south traffic will be Weinbach or Governor/ Garvin. East/ west detour will be Lloyd Expressway or Columbia.

