EPD Sergeant Arrested on OMVWI Charges in Warrick County

An Evansville police sergeant is facing drunk driving charges. Evansville Police Sgt. John Evans was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated in Warrick County early Friday morning. He is charged with an OMVWI, and has since bonded out of the Warrick County Jail.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says Sgt. Evans’ BAC was at least 0.15.

Sgt. Evans has been with EPD since December of 1988. This case is going to be reviewed by the EPD chain of command to determine the appropriate administrative action.

