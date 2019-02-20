EPD Seizes Several Firearms From Evansville Man’s Home

An Evansville man is arrested on after leading Evansville police in an unnecessary confrontation. Kenneth Haynie Jr., 67, was arrested by EPD VIPER Unit as he was taking out the trash.

On Saturday, February 16th, family members of Haynie called the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and said Haynie talked about initiating a confrontation with officers so that he could talk about his political views.

The family said Haynie was in possession of numerous firearms and was mentally unstable. At that point, an officer safety alert was placed into their database.

On February 17th, Haynie called authorities and said he had tied up his wife and was holding her at knifepoint.

Police say that Haynie told them he was armed and gave them very specific instructions on how they should respond but never made threats against the public or any specific officer.

Police believe Haynie was following through with its plan to initiate a standoff.

Officers discovered Haynie’s wife was in a safe location.

Police were able to contact Haynie via text message and ordered him to come out.

Because Haynie hadn’t made any direct threats against anyone, false informing was the only crime he committed.

Authorities defused the situation by leaving; a warrant for false reporting was signed by a judge on February 19th.

Due to mental health issues and claims to 911 that he was armed, officers decided the safest way to serve the warrant was to wait for Haynie to come out.

Haynie was arrested at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday after EPD Viper Unit saw he was taking out the trash.

Due to the Red Flag Law, officers seized 10 firearms and over 240 rounds of ammunition. Police say all firearms were fully loaded and ready to fire.

Within 14 days a hearing will be held to determine if police can seize the guns for a longer period.

He is currently logged in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

