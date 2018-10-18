Home Indiana Evansville EPD Seeking Virginia Street Food Market Burglary Suspects October 18th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville

Evansville Police investigators are looking for information on two men accused of burglarizing an Evansville business.

The incident happened on October 17th at Virginia Street Food Mart at 628 East Virginia.

Police say two individuals are responsible for the burglary. One suspect was wearing a hat with an animal print on it, the other was wearing a sock had or cloth on their head.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked contact EPD 812-436-7979.

Anonymous tips can be made with WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME.

Comments

comments