Evansville Police are looking for information about a fraud suspect. The incident happened at Heritage Federal Credit Union at the drive-thru ATM on First Avenue on July 24th around 11:54 p.m.

Police are looking for a woman in connection to this incident. An ATM surveillance video shows a clear picture of the woman wanted in this fraud case.

Anyone with information is asked to call EPD at 812-436-7994.

