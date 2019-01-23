EPD Searching for Suspect in Tuesday Shots Fired Incident

Authorities are searching for 27-year-old Deaveyonte Emery following a Tuesday afternoon shots fired incident

Evansville police were called to Kerth and Virginia around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired from a vehicle.

According to police, the caller said Emery fired multiple shots at a car that was occupied by two adults and two children who were both under the age of five. Emery is a former boyfriend to one of the adults.

Police say Emery shot at the victims on at least two occasions while chasing them for several blocks. At least one round struck the victim’s car. No injuries or casualties were reported.

An arrest warrant is issued for Emery, who is pictured below. He is facing charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

EPD says Emery also has felony warrants for an unrelated case. He was last seen driving a silver 2001 Toyota Camry with Indiana plate SRE700.

EPD says Emery should be considered armed and dangerous and they’re asking for the public’s help tracking him down. Anyone with information about where he may be is asked to contact EPD or WeTip.

